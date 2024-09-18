Microsoft, BlackRock and others announce Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership

Startups and big tech companies worldwide are scrambling to build the infrastructure required to support the new wave of AI applications. A significant investment is needed to create this infrastructure. Microsoft, BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), and MGX announced the Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership (GAIIP) to make investments to support building data centers and the energy infrastructure required to support these data centers. These new investments will be made mainly within the US, but some investment may also go to U.S. partner countries.

Microsoft and its partners made it clear that they will support an open architecture and broad ecosystem to accommodate various partners required to build out this AI infrastructure. NVIDIA, the key component supplier for building AI infrastructure, will support GAIIP by offering its expertise in AI data centers and AI factories.

The partnership will initially seek to mobilize $30 billion of private equity capital over time from investors, asset owners, and corporates. Later, it will mobilize up to $100 billion in total investment, including debt financing.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said:

“We are committed to ensuring AI helps advance innovation and drives growth across every sector of the economy. The Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership will help us deliver on this vision, as we bring together financial and industry leaders to build the infrastructure of the future and power it in a sustainable way.”

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of MGX, said:

“Artificial intelligence is not just an industry of the future, it underpins the future. Through this unique partnership, we will enable faster innovation, technological breakthroughs, and transformational productivity gains across the global economy. The investments we make today will secure a more sustainable, prosperous, and equitable future for all mankind.”

This substantial investment from GAIIP signals a strong commitment to advancing AI capabilities and ensuring the US remains at the forefront of technological innovation. The focus on sustainable energy also highlights the importance of responsible AI development for a better future.