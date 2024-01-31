Microsoft Edge 122.0.2365.3 is out in Dev Channel with multiple improvements

Microsoft Edge 122.0.2365.3 is now available in the Dev Channel, allowing Insiders to try the latest feature additions and bug fixes. Today's release is a minor one—it adds a translate icon in the PDF toolbar and a "New" badge to the context menu to indicate recently added features. In addition, there are plenty of fixes and minor improvements across the browser.

Added features: Added translate icon in PDF toolbar overflow menu.

Added the text 'New' in the Magnify image context menu to indicate the addition of a new feature. Improved reliability: Fixed a browser crash for autofill.

Android: Fixed an issue that caused the browser to crash when closing a tab. Changed behavior: Resolved an issue that hide the Restart button when switching “Show Copilot” and going back from Sidebar setting.

Resolved a problem where the header was updated on Bing chat.

Resolved an issue where text moved when the mouse was over the “Learn more” link.

Resolved an issue After setting to dark mode and entering read mode, the translation pop-up window appears in white color.

Fixed an issue that blocked opening of Windows copilot’s continuity dialog on Desktop.

Resolved a problem where pressing “Enter” key did not confirm renaming under favorites hub.

Resolved an issue of download data not clearing when changing accounts in browser.

Resolved a problem that made the status bar color look weird when changing the system’s dark/light mode while Copilot was on.

Resolved an issue that hide URL when hovering on item in favorites hub search result page.

Fixed a glitch that resulted in the menu being misaligned when changing between landscape and portrait mode after accessing the Copilot toolbar menu.

Fixed a glitch that resulted in the keyboard focus running in the background after triggering the ‘see more’ button.

Solved a problem where the pinning dialog was not in Narrator Focus when the browser was closed.

Fixed an issue where clicking on a deep link URL in the browser had no effect.

Android: Fixed a bug that caused the wallpaper and some buttons to turn white when clicking on the search box and returning to NTP (New Tab Page).

To download the latest Edge Dev release, open the browser and navigate to edge://settings/help. If you want to join the ranks of Edge Insiders in the Dev Channel, head to the official website. Preview versions are available on Windows 10 and 11, macOS, Linux, and Android.

Edge 122 is expected in the Stable Channel on the week of February 22, 2024.