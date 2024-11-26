Firefox 133 is out with Bounce Tracking Protection, tab overview improvements, and more

Firefox 133.0 is now available for download. The latest feature update for the browser delivers a new privacy feature called Bounce Tracking Protection that protects users from hidden redirects and data collection when visiting websites. There are also some improvements to the Tab overview menu and more.

New features in Firefox 133.0 include the following:

Firefox now has a new anti-t﻿racking feature, Bounce Tracking Protection, which is now available in Enhanced Tracking Protection's "Strict" mode. This feature detects bounce trackers based on their redirect behavior and periodically purges their cookies and site data to block tracking.

The sidebar to view tabs from other devices can now be opened via the Tab overview menu.

GPU-accelerated Canvas2D is now enabled by default on Windows providing a performance improvement.

Here are other changes and fixes:

The “Picture-in-Picture: auto-open on tab switch” feature from Firefox Labs now behaves more reliably across a wider range of sites, automatically opening relevant videos while ignoring others.

When server time is available, the "expire" attribute value is adjusted by adding the difference between the server and local times. If the current time is set in the future, cookies that have not expired according to the server time are considered valid.

And here are developer-related changes:

Firefox now supports the keepalive option in the Fetch API. This feature allows developers to make HTTP requests that can continue to run even after the page is unloaded, such as during page navigation or closing.

Firefox now supports the Permissions API in Worker Context.

Firefox now dispatches beforetoggle events just before a dialog opens and toggle events after the dialog closes, matching the behavior of popovers.

Methods are now available on UInt8Array to convert to and from Base64 and hexadecimal encodings. This is an implementation of a Stage 3 TC39 proposal, for more details see the proposal text.

Added support for image decoding as part of the WebCodecs API. This allows for decoding of images from the main and worker threads.

You can find the list of security fixes here, and Enterprise Release notes here.

If you already run Firefox, you can update to version 133 by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox. The browser is available on its official website and in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and 11 users.