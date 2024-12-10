Firefox 133.0.3 is out with fixes for missing scrollbars, incorrect window positioning, more

Mozilla has a minor update for Firefox 133.0, which was released by the end of last month with Bounce Tracking Protection and other changes. Version 133.0.3 is now available for everyone to download, but do not go in there looking for new features.

Today's release patches several annoyances and bugs, such as missing scrollbars in certain parts of the browser, invisible toolbar buttons with high-contrast themes in Windows, incorrect window positioning, and more.

Here is the official changelog for Firefox 133.0.3:

Version 133.0.3, first offered to Release channel users on December 10, 2024 Fixed the missing scrollbar in the Library window, such as when viewing History or Bookmarks. (Bug 1934482)

Fixed a problem where toolbar buttons were not visible on mouseover when using both the Windows High Contrast theme and the Firefox System theme. (Bug 1930840)

Fixed blurry line drawing on some Canvas elements when hardware acceleration is enabled. (Bug 1933668)

Fixed incorrect Firefox window positioning on Windows when restoring from maximized. (Bug 1934238)

Firefox will update itself automatically in the background. However, you can speed things up by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox. Alternatively, download the browser from the official website or the Microsoft Store if you are on Windows 10 and 11.

In other Firefox news, Mozilla recently implemented several new techniques to make Firefox your default browser during and after installation. Also, Firefox 134 Beta brought hardware-accelerated HEVC/H.265 codec support on Windows and several other changes. You can check out full release notes for Firefox 134 Beta here.