Forza Horizon 5 European Automotive adds 8 cars, a new car pack, and dinosaurs

Playground Games has announced a new content update for Forza Horizon 5. Dubbed "European Automotive," it brings eight new cars to earn in the seasonal playlist, a new four-car DLC, and a whole bunch of new props for Event Lab, including dinosaurs.
The Horizon Festival sets off on a Euro trip to celebrate Europe’s car-making legacy in European Automotive. Celebrate the European legacy with eight cars coming to your garage as Festival Playlist exclusive rewards; earn PTS and complete different challenges to unlock different icons from Europe.
The new series kicks off on Thursday, February 29. The four-season playlists will let you earn eight new cars from various European manufacturers for free by earning points in seasonal events. The new cars include the following:
- 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro
- 1968 Lancia Fulvia Coupe Rallye 1.6 HF
- 1975 DS 23
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4
- 2002 Lotus Esprit V8
- 2021 Mercedes-AMG SL 63
- 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500 E
- 1966 Volkswagen Double Cab Pick-Up
On February 27, Forza Horizon 5 players will be able to buy a new four-car DLC with even more new European cars:
- 2021 Bentley Continental GT Convertible
- 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Wagon
- 2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8
- 2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista
The latest update also includes a lot of new props for Event Labs, a special mode where players can design custom tracks using a multitude of different props. Look out for 25 new platforms with ice, grass, asphalt, dirt, and snow, 40 new shapes, a Start Trophy, and, somewhat unexpectedly, six dinosaurs.
Finally, the update contains the following fixes:
-
Fixed an issue with the 1993 Nissan Skyline GTR and the 1995 Nissan GTR LM in which artifacts were visible when using Ray Tracing
-
It is now possible to remove the wing from the 2022 Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS
-
Fixed texture issues on the doors of the 2008 Aston Martin DBS
-
Fixed the cosmetic issues with the Hyundai Kona Forza Aero’s front bumper
In four weeks, Playground Games will announce the next content update, Horizon Race-Off.
