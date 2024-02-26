When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Forza Horizon 5 European Automotive adds 8 cars, a new car pack, and dinosaurs

Forza Horizon 5 European Automotive Update

Playground Games has announced a new content update for Forza Horizon 5. Dubbed "European Automotive," it brings eight new cars to earn in the seasonal playlist, a new four-car DLC, and a whole bunch of new props for Event Lab, including dinosaurs.

The Horizon Festival sets off on a Euro trip to celebrate Europe’s car-making legacy in European Automotive. Celebrate the European legacy with eight cars coming to your garage as Festival Playlist exclusive rewards; earn PTS and complete different challenges to unlock different icons from Europe.

The new series kicks off on Thursday, February 29. The four-season playlists will let you earn eight new cars from various European manufacturers for free by earning points in seasonal events. The new cars include the following:

  • 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro
  • 1968 Lancia Fulvia Coupe Rallye 1.6 HF
  • 1975 DS 23
  • 2021 Volkswagen ID.4
  • 2002 Lotus Esprit V8
  • 2021 Mercedes-AMG SL 63
  • 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500 E
  • 1966 Volkswagen Double Cab Pick-Up
Forza Horizon 5 European Automotive Update

On February 27, Forza Horizon 5 players will be able to buy a new four-car DLC with even more new European cars:

  • 2021 Bentley Continental GT Convertible
  • 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Wagon
  • 2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8
  • 2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista

The latest update also includes a lot of new props for Event Labs, a special mode where players can design custom tracks using a multitude of different props. Look out for 25 new platforms with ice, grass, asphalt, dirt, and snow, 40 new shapes, a Start Trophy, and, somewhat unexpectedly, six dinosaurs.

Forza Horizon 5 European Automotive Update

Finally, the update contains the following fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with the 1993 Nissan Skyline GTR and the 1995 Nissan GTR LM in which artifacts were visible when using Ray Tracing

  • It is now possible to remove the wing from the 2022 Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS

  • Fixed texture issues on the doors of the 2008 Aston Martin DBS

  • Fixed the cosmetic issues with the Hyundai Kona Forza Aero’s front bumper

In four weeks, Playground Games will announce the next content update, Horizon Race-Off.

