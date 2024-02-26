Forza Horizon 5 European Automotive adds 8 cars, a new car pack, and dinosaurs

Playground Games has announced a new content update for Forza Horizon 5. Dubbed "European Automotive," it brings eight new cars to earn in the seasonal playlist, a new four-car DLC, and a whole bunch of new props for Event Lab, including dinosaurs.

The Horizon Festival sets off on a Euro trip to celebrate Europe’s car-making legacy in European Automotive. Celebrate the European legacy with eight cars coming to your garage as Festival Playlist exclusive rewards; earn PTS and complete different challenges to unlock different icons from Europe.

The new series kicks off on Thursday, February 29. The four-season playlists will let you earn eight new cars from various European manufacturers for free by earning points in seasonal events. The new cars include the following:

2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro

1968 Lancia Fulvia Coupe Rallye 1.6 HF

1975 DS 23

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

2002 Lotus Esprit V8

2021 Mercedes-AMG SL 63

1992 Mercedes-Benz 500 E

1966 Volkswagen Double Cab Pick-Up

On February 27, Forza Horizon 5 players will be able to buy a new four-car DLC with even more new European cars:

2021 Bentley Continental GT Convertible

1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Wagon

2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8

2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista

The latest update also includes a lot of new props for Event Labs, a special mode where players can design custom tracks using a multitude of different props. Look out for 25 new platforms with ice, grass, asphalt, dirt, and snow, 40 new shapes, a Start Trophy, and, somewhat unexpectedly, six dinosaurs.

Finally, the update contains the following fixes:

Fixed an issue with the 1993 Nissan Skyline GTR and the 1995 Nissan GTR LM in which artifacts were visible when using Ray Tracing

It is now possible to remove the wing from the 2022 Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS

Fixed texture issues on the doors of the 2008 Aston Martin DBS

Fixed the cosmetic issues with the Hyundai Kona Forza Aero’s front bumper

In four weeks, Playground Games will announce the next content update, Horizon Race-Off.