Forza Horizon 5 will get into muscle cars with the American Automotive update

If you like American-made muscle cars, both classic and modern, developer Playground Games and publisher Microsoft will make you happy starting later this week with the latest update to the arcade racing game Forza Horizon 5.

In a post on the Forza site, it was revealed that the American Automotive update will begin on November 7 with a new four-car DLC pack that will be available on November 7 for $4.99. It will include the following vehicles:

2017 Saleen S7 LM

1961 DeBerti Ford Econoline ‘Shop Rod’

2020 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss

2024 Czinger 21C

The new Festival Playlist will begin on November 9 and last for four weeks. During that time period it will let you unlock eight more American-made cars via challenges:

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

1964 Plymouth Belvedere

1966 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport

1968 Pontiac Firebird

2024 Lucid Air Sapphire

1969 Pontiac GTO Judge

2010 Rossion Q1

1962 Lincoln Continental

In addition to the new car unlocks the update will also add four new race routes to the game:

Vista del Mar Sprint (4.2 mi)

Aeródromo Sprint (3.9 mi)

Marigold Sprint (3.9 mi)

Línea Costera Sprint (5.0 miles)

During the four-week event, racers can also check out the oval track near the Stadium. The update will also offer 27 new rims to collect, along with new widebody kits for the 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans AM GTA, 2016 Ford Shelby GT350R, and the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The update also adds some more accessibility features. It will update the Donut Media and Icons of Speed Horizon Story chapters to support both BSL (British Sign Language) and ASL (American Sign Language).

Finally, there will be new Forza Horizon 5 bundles to purchase at a discount:

Expand your driving adventures and start your racing legacy with the Forza Motorsport + Forza Horizon 5 Premium Editions Bundle that includes both complete games and their Premium Add-ons for a discounted price. You will also be able to purchase the Premium Add-ons Bundle that comes with all of the Add-ons for both games in one single package.

The bundles will go on sale November 15 and last through November 30.