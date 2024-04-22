Forza Horizon 5 gets GT-focused 'Apex AllStars' update with 5 new cars and more

Playground Games held its monthly Forza Horizon 5 Let's Go stream, during which it announced a new free content update for the game. Dubbed "Apex AllStars," the latest update focuses on GT racing cars with five new seasonal reward vehicles, some highly-requested improvements for road building in EventLab, a new car pack, and more.

During the next four weeks (the series begins this Thursday), Forza Horizon 5 players will get a chance to earn five exclusive reward cars:

2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans (April 25)

2021 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Elantra N (May 2)

2013 Chevrolet Summit Racing Pro Stock Camaro (May 2)

2005 Mitsubishi #1 Sierra Sierra Enterprises Lancer Evolution Time Attack (May 9)

2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR

Each car can be unlocked for free by completing seasonal events in the playlist, such as daily challenges, multiplayer races, championships, time trials, photo challenges, and more. Speaking of photo challenges, completing one in the Apex AllStars update will earn you a new Traffic Cone outfit.

The update will also allow you to purchase the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, which was previously available only as a loyalty reward for those who played Forza Motorsport. Now, the game will let you buy it for 181,000 CR (in-game currency) or get it for free by completing one of the seasonal championships.

As for EventLab, creators can now use eight new asphalt road props. They are available in marked and non-marked versions, allowing you to create tracks with different styles. New props include straight roads, turns of three different degrees, concave and convex elevations, t-junctions, roundabouts, highways, and more.

Here are additional fixes the update will bring once available:

Fixed an issue where sometimes no inputs were registered after quick resuming the game

General performance and stability fixes

Fixed an issue with the 2019 Ginetta G10 RM: Vinyls will no longer show the car’s paint

Finally, Forza Horizon 5 is getting another premium car pack. Just like the rest of the update, it focuses on GT racing cars. For $9.99, you will get seven vehicles to take to tracks:

2018 BMW #1 M Motorsport M8 GTE

2015 Cadillac #3 Cadillac Racing ATS-V.R

2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3

2020 Lexus #14 VASSER SULLIVAN RC F GT3

2019 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 R

The car pack will be available on Steam and the Microsoft Store on April 23, 2024.

The next Forza Horizon 5 update will be announced on May 23, 2024. "Horizon Retrowave" will bring a new radio station, more EventLab props, fresh cars, and more.