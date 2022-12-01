Games with Gold: Colt Canyon is now free to claim on Xbox

The first wave of the December Games with Gold has been unlocked, offering a bonus title for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to claim for no additional cost. The game included in the promotion this time is Colt Canyon for the Xbox One.

Coming in as a 2D pixel art shooter, Colt Canyon has players controlling a cowboy looking to save his kidnapped partner. The action roguelike has a range of unlockable weapons to use against the bandits, as well as adjustable difficulty options, and even local co-op support.

Thanks to backward compatibility being a feature, Xbox Series X|S owners can also natively play this Xbox One title after claiming it via the promotion for no extra cost. Use the store link below using a Gold-active Microsoft account to add the game to a Gold-active Microsoft account:

Colt Canyon: Available until December 31

Colt Canyon is a 2D pixel art shooter where you control a cowboy, or one of the many other unlockable characters, whose mission is to save his kidnapped partner from the ruthless bandits. Take your gun and TNT and shoot your way through a hostile canyon full of hidden treasures, weapons, obstacles and all kinds of bloodthirsty scum.

For those who missed it, one of the Games with Gold titles from last month, Dead End Job, is still available to claim too. It's slated to be replaced by Bladed Fury in two weeks when the final Games with Gold wave of 2022 goes live.

As always, keep in mind that Games with Gold Xbox One titles claimed via these bi-weekly promotions are only playable while a subscription to either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is active.