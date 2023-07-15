Games with Gold: When the Past was Around is now available to claim on Xbox and Windows

We are now halfway through July, and that means Microsoft's latest Games with Gold promotion has gone live. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now claim a copy of When the Past was Around onto their console and Windows games libraries as an extra benefit to being subscribed.

When the Past was Around is a well-received point-and-click adventure game with puzzle elements. The story follows Eda and her journey to find love. The title touts hand-drawn art, "brain-teasing puzzles", atmospheric music, and absolutely no dialog. The studio expects players to go through this silent narrative experience in about two hours.

Interestingly, Windows users can grab a copy this time thanks to the game being an Xbox Play Anywhere release. it's a rare occurrence with these promotions to see a PC version being offered. Over on consoles, those with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S systems can jump in as usual. Backwards compatibility ensures that the modern X and S systems can also play the game natively.

Head to the Microsoft Store link below using a Gold-enabled account to grab the latest offer:

When the Past was Around - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

The game tells a bittersweet tale between a girl and her lover in a surreal world consisting of disjointed rooms from memories and time. With each gathered clue, solved puzzles, and unlocked door, the girl will find her way, unraveling the secrets between her and her lover, the secrets which she used to know.

Don't forget that July's initial Games with Gold offering, a copy of Darkwood, is still be available to claim as well. Its own run in the promotion will come to an end on July 31. An announcement regarding the August Games with Gold titles should happen in the next couple of weeks.

Also keep in mind that Games with Gold titles only available for play while the account holder's Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription status is still active. This applies to even previously claimed titles.