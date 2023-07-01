Games with Gold: Darkwood is now free to claim on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription holders now have the latest Games with Gold wave available to them. The incoming July titles were announced only a couple of days ago.

The first drop of the month carries a copy of Darkwood, an Xbox One title that first arrived on the platform in 2019.

Darkwood is a survival horror game developed by Acid Wizard Studio, and it comes with a unique top-down perspective that's rather unheard of in the genre. The studio says there are zero jump scares in this experience, with it relying on the eerie atmosphere and tense situations for delivering the horror aspects.

Like all Games with Gold offers, the title features backward compatibility. That means Xbox Series X|S console owners can also enjoy the game as a native experience, with them only needing to claim it to their library via the promotion.

Use the store link below using a Gold-activated Microsoft account to claim a copy:

Darkwood - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Craft weapons, prepare traps, fortify hideouts - you will explore and scavenge the eerie forests of the Soviet Bloc by day, then hunker down in your hideout at night. With nightmarish forces corrupting the woods, wait and pray for the sun to come up the next morning. Wade through the grueling, bizarre world of Darkwood and delve into the creepiest secrets of its inhabitants to escape the infested land before it destroys your body and consumes your mind.

For those who missed it, the remaining June Games with Gold offer, a copy of the audio-only RPG The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, is still available to claim as well. Microsoft is set to replace the game with When the Past was Around in two weeks as the second Games with Gold wave hits on July 16.

Keep in mind that any Games with Gold titles claimed via these bi-weekly promotions are only available while an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is active on the account.