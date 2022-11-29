December Games with Gold lineup brings Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury

With November almost at an end, Microsoft today announced what will be the final Games with Gold titles of 2022, which are incoming to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate holders during December. With the recent change to not include Xbox 360 games in the promotion, it's two Xbox One games that are included here.

The two games support backward compatibility, meaning Xbox Series X|S owners can also enjoy the Xbox One duo natively after claiming them to their accounts.

The upcoming December Games with Gold waves, plus their arrival dates, can be seen below:

Colt Canyon: Available December 1 to 31

Colt Canyon is a 2D pixel art shooter where you control a cowboy, or one of the many other unlockable characters, whose mission is to save his kidnapped partner from the ruthless bandits. Take your gun and TNT and shoot your way through a hostile canyon full of hidden treasures, weapons, obstacles and all kinds of bloodthirsty scum.

Bladed Fury: Available December 16 to January 15

Bladed Fury is a classic 2D action game, based on Chinese mythology with an accompanying traditional art style and sound design, but with a dash of surrealism added to the mix. Featuring a fluid combat experience, a high-octane combo system, and a plethora of ancient enemies and gods to destroy

Gold members won't be able to claim one of November's bonus titles after tomorrow, so be sure to grab Praetorians – HD Remaster before then. Meanwhile, Dead End Job still has 15 days left on its promotion counter. Keep in mind that any claimed Xbox One games from Games with Gold promotions are only playable if a Games with Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription is active on the account.