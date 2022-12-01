Microsoft finally fixes Windows 11 22H2 file copy kernel bug but you may not get it

Microsoft released new Windows 11 Insider builds this week. The Beta channel build added new OneDrive alerts, fixed high CPU usage, among others. Meanwhile, the Dev channel build 25252 was feature-rich with new stuff including a VPN status, new Taskbar search styles, and more.

Alongside the new features, the Dev build 25252 also fixes a major bug in Windows 11 22H2 which was causing a noticeable slowdown when copying large files remotely. This is good news as quite a few were complaining and getting exasperated about this longstanding bug. The release note describing this fix says:

Fixed an issue where network-to-local copying (for example, when copying a file from a network share) was slower than expected from some users.

Although the issue was first suspected to be related to the Server Message Block (SMB) protocol, Ned Pyle, the Principal Program Manager in the Microsoft Windows Server High Availability and Storage group, confirmed later that it was a problem somewhere in the kernel and had "nothing to do with SMB or compression". Hence local file copy speeds were also being affected. Moreover, some users also reported a far worse performance hit than initially thought.

Pyle says the fix should be out later as a cumulative update for all users and once again reiterated that the issue was not related to SMB. They say:

The permanent production fix will come in a normal monthly cumulative update after this is validated. As I've mentioned before, the fix is not in SMB, and since it's not a component I own, I don't have further details on timing.

The file copy issue isn't the only thing Microsoft has fixed recently. The company also resolved the bug(s) which were causing gaming performance degradation in Windows 11 2022 update.