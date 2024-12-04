GEEKOM is making the 'world's first' mini PC with Snapdragon X processors

GEEKOM mini PCs are frequent guests in Neowin's Reviews section, and it looks like the company will soon have one more mini PC with very interesting hardware inside. According to a post on the Chinese social media Weibo, GEEKOM plans to launch the "world's first" mini PC with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor inside.

As of right now, Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon processors are only available in two form factors: laptops and tablets (only one tablet from Microsoft, to be precise). Qualcomm promised more device types with Snapdragon X chips, but we are still waiting for the company to deliver. Moreover, even Qualcomm scrapped its Dev Kit, which was the only mini PC-like computer with a Snapdragon X processor.

Sadly, not much is known about GEEKOM's upcoming foray into the Copilot+ PC category. The leaked image only shows what appears to be an aluminum device with two USB-A ports, one audio jack, and a power button at the front (thankfully, no stupid power button placements). Also, there is no information on when GEEKOM plans to launch or announce its "world's first" mini PC with Qualcomm processors, nor how much it will cost or what specs it will offer.

We reached out to the company for more details and will update the article when we have a word from it.

The first wave of Copilot+ PCs received positive reviews and universal praise for their energy efficiency and good performance. With more developers optimizing their apps for Windows on ARM and Microsoft adding more AI features that benefit from Qualcomm's NPU, Copilot+ PCs become a more and more appealing alternative to traditional PCs, especially for those who do not have strict requirements for their computers or app compatibility.

Would you consider buying an affordable mini PC with a Snapdragon X processor? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Via VideoCardz