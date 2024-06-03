Qualcomm teases Snapdragon X Elite chips are coming to all types of PC form factors

This morning, Qualcomm held its own keynote address as part of the Computex 2024 PC trade show in Taiwan. The keynote was mostly devoted to hyping up the launch of its Snapdragon X Plus and Elite chips that will be available in a series of Windows 11 "Copilot+ PC" laptops starting on June 18 from many PC makers.

There wasn't much that was new in the Qualcomm keynote today. However, as shown in its YouTube video of the address (at the 11:34 mark), Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon stated that these initial laptops will just be the first wave of Windows PCs that will have the Snapdragon X Elite chips.

In a slide posted behind Amon, Qualcomm showed off renders of PCs that will have the Snapdragon X Elite chips inside. Amon stated that the chip will be inside all form factors of PCs. The slide itself showed off tablet designs, along with what looks like a mini-PC, and all-in-one PCs as well.

Amon did not reveal which PC makers will be releasing Snapdragon X Elite PCs with these kinds of form factors, nor did he give any indication of when we can expect these PCs to be released. Perhaps we will learn more during the company's annual tech summit which is usually held in October.

Qualcomm has already started taking orders for a non-laptop Snapdragon X Elite Windows 11 PC. In late May, the company revealed its Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows. As the name suggests, this PC was created for software developers so they can make new Windows 11 apps, or port existing ones, so they can run natively on the Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chip. During today's keynote, Amon stated that orders for the dev kit have been doing well, so that's a good sign that we will see more native Windows 11 Arm apps in the future.