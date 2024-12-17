Gemini Advanced subscribers can now try out Gemini-Exp-1206 on the web

AI has become a big deal in the tech world, especially since OpenAI dropped ChatGPT in 2022. Ever since, it feels like everyone has been scrambling to get their own piece of the AI pie, whether it’s startups or tech giants.

Investors are all about AI now, and if your startup doesn’t have anything AI-related, well, good luck getting any funding. It's been a total game-changer, and the tech conversation has shifted entirely toward this one topic. It's almost wild how quickly AI has taken over every single discussion.

Of course, with this explosion in interest, competition has gone through the roof, especially between major players like Google and OpenAI. You’ve got the two tech behemoths, each throwing their own models into the ring, constantly trying to one-up each other.

In a fresh announcement, Google has revealed that Gemini Advanced subscribers can now try out Gemini-Exp-1206 for themselves. If you're a subscriber, you’ll be able to access it through the Gemini model drop-down on the web, but just a heads-up, it's still an early preview.

Image: Google

Google’s not sugarcoating it: they warn that the model might not always work as expected. Real-time information? Forget about it. It’s not available at the moment, and some features just aren’t going to work right in this experimental state.

This comes after Google made a major move with the launch of Gemini-Exp-1206 a while back. For context, Gemini-Exp-1206 is a new experimental model designed to handle more complex tasks like solving math problems and going toe-to-toe with ChatGPT in some of the tougher categories.

It’s already surpassed ChatGPT-4.0 (as of November 2024) across multiple domains, which is saying something. In the chatbot wars, it seems like Gemini is starting to make its mark, and Google’s letting everyone know it.