Google Gemini could soon let you choose your preferred music streaming app on Android

Google Gemini is an experimental AI assistant that has been slowly but steadily gaining new features. Last month, Gemini gained the ability to auto-start Google Maps navigation on your phone. Going by a fresh tip, Google could soon do away with some limitations of Gemini, including the inability to identify currently playing songs like Google Assistant or the lack of support for third-party music streaming services such as Spotify.

According to reliable tipster AssembleDebug (via PiunikaWeb), Google seems to be working on giving the AI assistant a new music-related feature. Google might soon add a new 'Music' option that lets users "select preferred services used to play music." Notably, the new 'Music' option was found inside the Gemini Settings page.

The 'Music' option is the second to last one in the list of options within the Settings page. On tapping 'Music' you are headed over to the next page, where you can "Choose your default media provider", which means you can select a music streaming service of your preference.

As per the shared screenshots, the "Choose your default media provider" page appears blank at the moment, and there are no streaming services or apps available for selection, probably because the feature is still in development.

However, once the feature is ready, you should see and be able to choose a default music streaming app and service among different options, such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, etc., in the "Choose your default media provider" page, allowing Gemini to play content using that preferred music app with voice commands.

It looks like the feature is still undercooked, and currently, there is no information on when Google plans to introduce the new 'Music' option on Gemini. The ability to identify and play music using a music app would give more reasons for a user to switch over to Gemini from Google Assistant. Gemini's capabilities are well known, which is why, reportedly, Apple is also in talks with Google to let Gemini power the iPhone's AI features.