GIGABYTE unveils X870E/X870 motherboards for the AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors

GIGABYTE has released its new X870E and X870 series motherboards with the AM5 socket, designed to maximise the capabilities of AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors. These motherboards bring AI-accelerated performance, advanced thermal management, and improved connectivity, catering to gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts.

One of the main features of the new motherboards is the AORUS AI SNATCH, an AI-powered tool that allows users to boost memory and system performance. This technology simplifies overclocking, enhances multitasking, and optimises system responsiveness.

The boards also support DDR5 memory with speeds of up to 8600MT/s, thanks to a 20-phase power design with 110A SPS and an 8-layer server-grade PCB, ensuring stable overclocking and performance.

To maintain system efficiency during heavy loads, the X870E/X870 motherboards include advanced thermal management solutions such as the DDR Wind Blade and vented back panel. These, along with the VRM and M.2 thermal solutions, help dissipate heat effectively, keeping the system cool.

Additionally, Gigabyte has made installation and maintenance easier with several DIY-friendly features. These include M.2 EZ-Match for quick heatsink reattachment, Wi-Fi EZ-Plug for simplified antenna installation, and PCIe EZ-Latch Plus for tool-free graphics card installation. A centralised EZ-Debug Zone provides easier access to LED indicators and control buttons for troubleshooting.

The upgraded UC BIOS offers a redesigned user interface with customisable themes and performance adjustments. Features such as AIO Fan Control allow users to manage fan speeds directly through the BIOS, while the Power Monitor provides real-time CPU power phase tracking. The tech giant has also partnered with HWiNFO to enhance system monitoring with an on-screen display for real-time performance data.

In terms of connectivity, the X870E/X870 motherboards are equipped with Wi-Fi 7, PCIe 5.0 storage support, and dual USB4 Type-C ports capable of transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps. These features provide high-speed connections for tasks like large file transfers, video editing, and VR experiences.

Users can get their hands on the latest X870E/X870 lineup as they are now available in the market. For more information, you can head over to the dedicated webpage here.