Google haults Find My Device network rollout until Apple implements protections for iOS

Today in a press release, Google points out three ways unknown tracker alerts can help Android users stay safe. Unknown tracker alerts were announced at Google I/O 2023 and will be rolled out to Android 6.0+ device users this month. This feature can help users track and find their devices even when the target device is offline. With an enhanced tracking system, safety against unknown trackers becomes a concern. Apple and Google joined forces to combat unwanted tracking with coordinated website announcements.

Erica Olsen, Senior Direct at National Network to End Domestic Violence, said:

“The National Network to End Domestic Violence has been advocating for universal standards to protect survivors — and all people — from the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices. This collaboration and the resulting standards are a significant step forward. NNEDV is encouraged by this progress,”

Today, Google announced three ways Android devices can alert users about unknown trackers traveling with them:

1. Get automatic alerts for unknown trackers

With any unknown Bluetooth tracker traveling along, the Android device will push a notification to alert the user about it. The notification can be interacted with to get more information and to play a sound on the tracker to locate it easily without the owner of the tracker knowing it.

2. Take action on an unknown tracker alert

Some trackers can show users its serial number or owner information when the tracker is located. Users can physically disable a tracker to ensure safety if necessary. You can learn more about how to disable a Bluetooth tracker completely here.

3. Manually scan your surroundings

If a user wants, they can manually scan their surroundings to identify any unknown tracker nearby. According to Google, you can initiate a manual scan as follows:

"go to Settings → Safety & emergency → Unknown tracker alerts and tap the “Scan Now” button. Your device will take about 10 seconds to complete a manual scan, and then you’ll see a list of trackers that are currently determined to be near you and separated from their owner’s device. You can get tips on what to do next by tapping the listed tracker."

While the safety system for Android has been deployed, the Find My Device network rollout has been put on hold to coordinate a launch with Apple by the end of this year.