These Bluetooth trackers and headphones support Google's Find My Device network

Google's Find My Device network, which lets you find lost or stolen Android devices, is now live in the US and Canada. It relies on the massive network of over a billion Android devices spread across the globe to find and locate your device when it's not connected to the internet.

If you own a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, the Find My Device network can locate your phone even if it's powered off or has a dead battery. Google confirmed that it's working to bring the functionality to other Android devices as well.

In addition to Android-powered smartphones and tablets, the Find My Device network is also compatible with Bluetooth tracker tags and headphones from various brands. So, if you're looking for a list of compatible devices, Google has published one on the Android.com website.

Bluetooth tracker tags compatible with Find My Device:

Pebblebee Clip, Pebblebee Card, Pebblebee Tag

Chipolo One Point, Chipolo One Card

Eufy SmartTrack Link for Android (Coming Soon)

Eufy SmartTrack Card for Android (Coming Soon)

JioTag Go (Coming Soon)

The search giant said during the announcement that you'll be able to locate everyday items using Bluetooth tracker tags starting next month, adding that these tags, built "specifically for the Find My Device network," will support unknown tracker alerts on Android and iOS.

Headphones compatible with Find My Device:

JBL Tour Pro 2

JBL Tour One M2

Sony WH-1000XM5

Google added that software updates are on the way for compatible headphones from JBL, Sony, and others. In addition, Google's in-house headphones will support Find My Device, as it previously said that you should "keep your ears open for updates to your existing Pixel Buds."

The list of compatible devices is likely to expand in the future as the Find My Device will expand its reach. You can access Google's advanced tracking features using the Find My Device app on a device running Android 9 or later.

Google says in a FAQ that you can track your lost devices via the web or by signing in as a guest on your friend's Android phone or tablet. You can also share findable devices with your friends or family members, such as house keys with a tracker tag attached. Accessories compatible with the Find My Device network will carry a "Works with Android" badge.