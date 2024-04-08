Google rolls out its new Android Find My Device in the US and Canada with offline support

Google wants to make it easier for people to find their lost Android smartphones, tablets, and other devices. Today, the company announced that its revamped Find My Device service is rolling out in the US and Canada and will be available worldwide in the near future. The service supports devices that have Android 9 and higher installed.

Google's blog post says that with its crowdsourced network of over a billion Android devices, the new Find My Device will allow users to find their phone on Google Maps or to ring it even if the phone itself is offline. If you own a Google Pixel 8 or a Pixel 8 Pro smartphone, Find My Device will work even if it is turned off or if the battery is completely dead.

In addition to being able to find Android smartphones and tablets, Google will launch a new Find My Device function in the near future. The company says:

Starting in May, you’ll be able to locate everyday items like your keys, wallet or luggage with Bluetooth tracker tags from Chipolo and Pebblebee in the Find My Device app. These tags, built specifically for the Find My Device network, will be compatible with unknown tracker alerts across Android and iOS to help protect you from unwanted tracking. Keep an eye out later this year for additional Bluetooth tags from eufy, Jio, Motorola and more.

Also, in May, the Find My Device app will include a "Find nearby" button that will guide you to a lost item with a supported Bluetooth tracker. If you own a Nest smart home device, the app will also guide you to a lost Bluetooth tracker-based item based on how close it is to your Nest product. Finally, you can share where a device might be with a family member or friend in the app, like a home key or a TV remote.

Google says that the new Find My Device service includes privacy features such as end-to-end encryption of location data. It also has what it calls aggregated device location reporting, which will help protect from any hackers who might want to use that data to track it back to a home or other location.