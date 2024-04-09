Google confirms its powered-off device tracking will come to other Android phones

Google recently announced its revamped Find My Device service to make it easier for users to find their lost Android devices and to rival Apple's Find My network. If you own a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, Google will let you find your lost device even if it's powered off or the battery is dead.

Google has confirmed it will bring this functionality to other Android phones as well. A representative told Android Authority that the company is working with other device makers to figure out how "additional premium Android devices" with dead batteries can be made findable. The functionality might trickle down to more affordable devices in the future.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro come fitted with specialized hardware that can power Bluetooth chips even if the device is out of battery or powered off, the outlet reports. However, it notes that most Android devices currently available on the market can't communicate with each other over Bluetooth when powered off.

While manufacturers might be able to add hardware support for upcoming devices, it remains to be seen if current flagships, such as Samsung Galaxy S24, will support powered-off tracking over Google's Find My Device network.

For comparison, you can track lost iPhones, iPads, or MacBooks using Apple's Find My network (but not your Apple Vision Pro). The tracking works irrespective of whether "your missing device can't connect to the internet or has little to no battery life," according to Apple.

You need Android 9 or later on your phone to use Google's new Find My Device network and related features. Not just phones, the network can be used to find tracker tags (Android equivalent of AirTags), compatible accessories, and headphones from brands like JBL, Sony, and more.

The Find My Device app helps you pinpoint devices at home by showing their proximity to your Nest devices. Starting in May, it will let you find Bluetooth tags in your vicinity using a "Find nearby" button.

Source: Android Authority