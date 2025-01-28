When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Google is killing Chrome Sync on older browser versions

In a newly published Chrome Community post, Google announced important changes to its browser, namely its data-syncing capabilities. According to the company, "in early 2025," Chrome Sync will stop working on older browser versions.

Google does not say what the minimum supported Chrome version is for its sync to work. However, it says that Chrome releases over four years old may show the "Update Chrome to start sync" or "Update Chrome to keep using the Chrome data in your Google Account" message:

Starting in early 2025, Chrome Sync (using and saving data in your Google Account) will stop working on versions of Chrome that are more than four years old. If you are on a version of Chrome that is older than four years old, you may begin to see the error message “Update Chrome to start sync” or "Update Chrome to keep using the Chrome data in your Google Account”.

Google adds that you will not be able to sync your Chrome data if you cannot update to a newer release:

To continue to use Chrome Sync, please update your browser to the newest Chrome version that is available on your device. If you are unable to update your Browser to a version that is less than four years old, you will not be able to use the Chrome Sync feature on that device any longer.

It is worth adding that the change won't affect Windows 7 or Windows 8/8.1 users who can no longer update Chrome to a newer version. The latest available release for those still sticking to now-unsupported Windows versions is Chrome 109, which was released on January 10, 2023. Since it is only two years old, it will continue syncing your Chrome data between devices. Still, you better update to something more recent to benefit from new features and security updates.

