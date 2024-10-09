Google launches Gemini Code Assist Enterprise to offer enterprise-grade AI coding assistance

Gemini Code Assist offers AI-powered coding assistance to help software developers build, deploy, and operate applications throughout the software development lifecycle. Gemini Code Assist can be used within popular IDEs such as VS Code and JetBrains IDEs. Once enabled, developers can get code completions, generate full functions or code blocks from comments, create unit tests, and more. The best thing about Gemini Code Assist is that it offers contextualized responses to developers' prompts.

Today, Google announced Gemini Code Assist Enterprise to offer enterprise-grade AI assistance for enterprise software developers. Using Gemini's large context window, developers can get more relevant responses based on deep local codebase awareness. Google also allows enterprises to customize Gemini Code Assist based on their internal best practices and internal libraries. Gemini Code Assist Enterprise's code customization can index repos from both GitHub.com and GitLab.com. Google will add support for additional source control systems and self-hosted, on-premises repos in early 2025.

Apart from being available in IDEs, Code Assist Enterprise coding assistance will also be available in other Google services, including Firebase, Databases, BigQuery, Colab Enterprise, Apigee, and Application Integration. Gemini Code Assist in BigQuery, Apigee, and Application Integration is exclusive to Enterprise plan customers.

As expected, Google confirmed that Code Assist Enterprise will not use enterprise private code to train the Gemini model. Also, the source code stored for use in code customization is stored in a Google Cloud managed project and is isolated to each customer's organization.

Gemini Code Assist now supports 20+ programming languages, including Java, JavaScript, Python, C, C++, Go, PHP, and SQL. Gemini Code Assist Standard is available for free until November 8, 2024. The new Gemini Code Assist Enterprise is available for $19 per month per user on a 12-month commitment until March 31, 2025. After that, it will cost $45 per month per user. For comparison, GitHub Copilot Enterprise is priced at $39 a month per person.