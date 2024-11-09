You can continue to use the Verizon Message+ app for another month

Google Messages has become the default messaging app on many Android phones. Even Samsung has announced that Samsung Messages will no longer be the default messaging app on Galaxy phones sold in the US, with the company shifting to Google Messages to promote and accelerate the adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS).

Similarly, Verizon has also announced that it will discontinue its Message+ app on Android phones on its network, and transition users over to Google Messages instead. Although Verizon initially confirmed that the app will bid adieu in early November, the date has already passed. This is because Verizon has quietly extended the timeline.

Since Google Messages has become the standard for RCS messaging and works independently of carriers, it is more general for users to use it over any other messaging app. After announcing the shutdown of the Message+ app, the SMS app it has been preloading on Android phones for over a decade, in November, Verizon updated its support page.

The new timeline now reads the deadline as December 9, 2024. Verizon has also noted that beyond December 9, users won't be able to send or receive messages or do anything using the Message+ app after the deadline. Verizon explains:

When is Verizon Messages (Message+) being discontinued?

Verizon will start to shut down the Message+ app on 10/2/24. The app will be fully discontinued on 12/9/24. When the Message+ app is shut down: You won't be able to use the Message+ app to send and receive messages.

Any Message+ messages you previously scheduled to be sent on or after 12/9/24 will not be sent.

You won't be able to view the Message+ app in the Apple app® store or Google Play™ Store. For Android™ devices, Verizon recommends switching to Google Messages as the replacement app for messaging. For more information, see VZ Messages Recommendations. Apple Messages is recommended for iPhone® and iPad® devices.

Overall, Google Messages will be the default messaging app for Verizon customers going forward. Head over to the Play Store and start using Google Messages.