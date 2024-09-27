Samsung introduces LTE version of its affordable Galaxy Watch FE smartwatch

After a storm of leaks and rumors over the past few months, Samsung finally took the wraps off its affordable flagship, the Galaxy S24 FE. Another FE product is now taking the spotlight, as Samsung has added an LTE option to its budget-priced Galaxy Watch FE.

Samsung launched the Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Watch FE in June. The Galaxy Watch FE looks and feels more or less similar to the company's Galaxy Watch4. The Galaxy Watch FE comes with a ton of health features including, an advanced BioActive Sensor, advanced sleep features, abnormal heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (Afib) detection, and the ability to even detect Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN).

Now, the new LTE model of the Galaxy Watch FE is identical to the one launched in June, except for its ability to use LTE networks. Meaning, you will be able to access 4G networks if your cellular plan offers it. This could be a great option for those looking for a new affordable WearOS smartwatch and could be helpful when you step out of your house without your phone.

Gallery: Galaxy Watch FE LTE variant

The new Galaxy Watch FE LTE model can handle messaging and calls without needing a paired device close to it. The rest of the specs remain the same, i.e., it comes in the same 40mm size, and there is an AMOLED 1.02 inches display with support for AOD (Always On Display).

Under the hood, there is 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage powered by an Exynos W290 processor. The Galaxy Watch FE is also 5ATM water resistant. It is available in three color options, the same as the original model: black, silver, and pink gold.

Samsung is taking pre-orders of the Galaxy Watch FE LTE model and it costs $249.99, which is $50 more than the Wi-Fi model. The Watch will be official available on October 3, with shipping estimates already sliding further to October 7.