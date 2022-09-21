Google and Framework launch a Chromebook with customizable ports and more

Today, Framework announced its partnership with Google to create a new modular Chromebook that brings together the sustainable nature of Framework’s laptops and Google’s ChromeOS. The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition will be available for pre-order in batches and shipped out towards the end of 2022.

Framework or Framework Computer Inc. is an American laptop manufacturing company that specializes in producing sustainable and easily repairable laptops. It is launching the Chromebook Edition by partnering with Google as it claims to resonate with Google’s commitment to “long-lasting speed and transparency" of its products.

Here are some notable specs of the Chromebook Edition:

Physical specs: 1.3kg (2.87 lbs) with a 15.85mm thickness and 1.55mm thick key-travel keyboard. It is built of milled aluminum housing and has a gear logo on the top.

1.3kg (2.87 lbs) with a 15.85mm thickness and 1.55mm thick key-travel keyboard. It is built of milled aluminum housing and has a gear logo on the top. Display: 3:2 display (2256x1504) resolution on a 13.5 inch screen.

3:2 display (2256x1504) resolution on a 13.5 inch screen. Software: features the 12th Gen Intel Core™ i5-1240P processor that comes with 4+8 CPU cores and 30W sustained performance.

features the 12th Gen Intel Core™ i5-1240P processor that comes with 4+8 CPU cores and 30W sustained performance. Storage: the laptop comes with an initial 8GB of DDR4 and 256GB NVMe storage, but with Expansion Cards, it can reach a maximum of 250GB and 1TB Storage respectively.

the laptop comes with an initial 8GB of DDR4 and 256GB NVMe storage, but with Expansion Cards, it can reach a maximum of 250GB and 1TB Storage respectively. Hardware switches to turn off access from the camera and mic by cutting power

to turn off access from the camera and mic by cutting power Titan C security chip for automatic software updates for at least eight years.

The laptop comes with ChromeOS which lets users download apps from the Google Play Store, play games on their PCs through Steam on ChromeOS Alpha, use Linux through Crostini, and more. According to Framework, the Chromebook Edition of the Framework Laptop is the company’s “most power-efficient product” that comes with longer battery life through Google and Intel’s optimizing features.

The Chromebook Edition includes an Expansion Card system that lets users choose ports they want on their laptops and their placement. Some ports supported by the Chromebook are USB-C, USB-A, DisplayPort, Ethernet, MicroSD, HDMI, among others. Users can also customize their Chromebooks by choosing the screen bezel color that is attachable through magnets.

Furthermore, every part of the laptop encompasses a QR code that opens repair guides, manufacturing data, and other documentation upon scanning. Framework stated:

“We designed the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition to maximize longevity and minimize impact on the planet. We reduce resource extraction and e-waste entering the environment by designing products to be repairable and long-lasting, enabling ways to reuse modules, and leveraging recycled materials in our manufacturing process.”

The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition has a starting price of $999 and is up for preorders in the US and Canada with a refundable advance payment of $100. Framework plans to ship the first orders in early December 2022.