Google says massive antitrust fines by EU "punished its attractiveness and innovation"

Google is currently challenging a massive fine imposed by the European Commission back in 2018, at the European Court of Justice. The fine, which amounts to €4.3 billion (about $4.5 billion), was given to Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the market with its Android operating system. Today, at the court, Google said that such huge fines have "punished Google for its superior merits, attractiveness and innovation."

For starters, back in 2018, the EU accused Google of making unfair agreements with Android OEMs and forcing them to pre-install Google apps such as Google Chrome and Search. Since Android is technically open-source, manufacturers could still sell Android smartphones, but without the support of Google's Play Store.

As per the case, Android manufacturers had to include Google Search and Chrome on their devices to obtain a license for the Play Store. Google only allowed manufacturers to use its operating system if they did not sell devices running on alternative versions of Android. Google also shared advertising revenue with manufacturers only if they did not pre-install competing search services.

The Commission said that such practices limited competition and made it harder for other app developers to succeed and fined the company.

Google's lawyer Alfonso Lamadrid said in court that the fine isn't fair. He said:

"Google does not contest or shy away from its responsibility under the law, but the Commission also has a responsibility when it runs investigations when it seeks to reshape markets and second-guess pro-competitive business models, and when it imposes multi-billion-euro fines. In this case, the Commission failed to discharge its burden and its responsibility and, relying on multiple errors of law, punished Google for its superior merits, attractiveness, and innovation."

Lamadrid further added that Google's agreement with manufacturers didn't harm competition but instead helped create a better environment for app developers on Android devices.

In September 2022, the General Court of the EU largely upheld the Commission's decision but slightly reduced the fine to €4.125 billion.

The case is still in progress and a decision would likely take months.

via Reuters