Google's Quick Share is expanding to ARM-based Windows PCs

Quick Share launched for Windows PCs in March 2023, allowing Android users to send files to most Windows machines with ease. However, there were some key limitations, especially for ARM-based PCs. Initially, ARM devices, like those running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite, were not officially supported, which left some users out of the loop.

Previously, if you wanted Quick Share on an ARM-based PC, you had to work around the lack of official support. The process involved downloading Quick Share on an x86 PC and then transferring the app’s folder to your ARM device. Thanks to Windows 11’s emulation layer, it worked, but it was a hassle. You had to manually set up shortcuts and tweak menu entries, making it a solution for those who really needed Quick Share but not the most user-friendly option.

Recently, Google updated its Quick Share FAQ (via 9to5Google), confirming that ARM-based PCs running Windows 11 now have official support. The FAQ says:

What Windows computers are compatible with Quick Share? Windows desktops and laptops running a 64-bit version of Windows 10 and up (or Windows 11 for ARM-based devices). Just download Quick Share and turn on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The downside? Google still hasn't updated the installer, so it’s progress, but we’re not there yet and the download page still states "ARM devices not supported."

On top of that, there are rumors floating around that Google might be bringing Quick Share to iOS and macOS. A recent code change for Quick Share’s Nearby Connections API, spotted on GitHub, suggests that Google could be working on making it compatible with Apple devices. While nothing’s confirmed, it could be a game-changer for Android users with MacBooks or iPads. It would make sharing between Android and Apple devices way smoother and get rid of the need for third-party apps like NearDrop.

With ARM-based PCs gaining popularity for their battery life and performance, it makes sense that Google wants to expand Quick Share’s reach. For now, we’re still waiting on the official update to make everything work seamlessly across all platforms.

