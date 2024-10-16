Hitman maker says its James Bond game is "going amazingly well", wants to spawn a trilogy

It was in 2020 that we first heard about Hitman franchise developer IO Interactive stepping into the world of James Bond to develop a brand-new game. The studio revealed back then that Project 007 would explore the MI6 intelligence agent's origin as part of an original storyline. While not even a new trailer has not surfaced yet, the developer revealed some details about the upcoming game in an interview.

Speaking to IGN, IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak says that after over 20 years of creating the world of Hitman, the team is familiar with the workings of building a special agent fantasy. The studio is also said to be excited about telling an original story involving a brand-new Bond just for gamers instead of following a movie's plotline.

"It's extremely exciting with all the tradition and all the history there is there together to work on this together with the family of creating a young Bond for gamers; a Bond that the gamers can call their own and grow with," says Abrak. He is also hopeful about the game's success, saying that "it's completely beginning and becoming a story, hopefully for a big trilogy out there in the future."

IO's Hitman

The last James Bond game to hit the market was 007 Legends. Released in 2012 and published by Activision, the title featured a single-player campaign that took players through all the movie actors' eras. The series has been on ice in the gaming side since then, though a GoldenEye 007 re-release did land on Xbox and Switch consoles in 2023.

"I don't want to speak too big about it, but I just hope we'll do a thing that will define James Bond in gaming for years to come," adds Abrak "And that is not only one game, but that we create a universe for gamers to own for many years to come that we can grow with that next to the Bond on the movies."

More information about IO's James Bond game will arrive in "due time" according to the CEO, adding that "the production's going amazingly well." A release window or even targetted platforms for the project have not been announced yet.