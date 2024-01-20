Instagram might let you add a reason to your follow request

Instagram is reportedly working on the ability to add a reason to your follow request so that a user who doesn't know you gets an idea about you. The feature was reported by Alessandro Paluzzi, who has revealed other Instagram features in the past.

#Instagram is working on the ability to add a reason to your follow request, helping the recipient understand who you are 👀 pic.twitter.com/JYKANta3UW — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 20, 2024

An alleged screenshot of the feature shared by the leaker suggests Instagram might give you the option to pick from several choices. "Choose a reason to add to your follow request. This helps the person know who you are," it reads.

There is no word on what those options will be or if the users will get an option to add a custom message. For reference, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn lets you add a personalized message while sending connection requests to others on the platform.

Nonetheless, the underdevelopment feature adds to the list of changes the Meta-owned company has been working on to safeguard users against strangers. Instagram changed the way DM (Direct Messages) requests work to ensure people who don't follow you can only send one DM request.

Speaking of privacy, the company is also working on the ability to disable read receipts in the app. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced in November that they have started testing the feature, and a new toggle button will allow users to hide their "Seen" status.

In recent news, Instagram teamed up with Samsung to add support for Super HDR images. The feature is supported on Samsung's newly launched Galaxy S24 series, which comes with a suite of AI features and seven years of updates. Apart from that, Instagram is working on a stream of features, including auto-translated captions and animated emojis for DMs.