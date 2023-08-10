Instagram reportedly readying a Meta Verified feed to show content from paying users

The social media platform Instagram is working on a new feed that will only show posts from Meta Verified users, according to a screenshot shared by leaker and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. As per the screenshot, the new Meta Verified feed option will appear below the Following and Favorites feed options in the app.

Currently, Instagram allows users to see a stream of photos, videos, and Reels from the users and creators they follow. They can also switch to a custom feed that will only display content from accounts marked as favorites.

Following Twitter's (now X) footsteps, Meta introduced its own user verification program for Facebook and Instagram called Meta Verified. Users can get a blue checkmark on their profile for $11.99/mo when subscribed from the web and $14.99/mo from the app.

Verified users get additional perks, such as some exclusive stickers for Stories and Reels. They also get dedicated tech support, 100 Stars a month to show appreciation for their favorite creators. However, a catch here is they need to have separate subscriptions on Facebook and Instagram to see the blue tick and other benefits on both apps.

Meta states on its website:

To use Meta Verified on both Instagram and Facebook, you must subscribe on each app separately. However, currently if you subscribe on Instagram, your verified badge will also appear on Threads and if you subscribe on Facebook, your verified badge will also appear on Messenger.

There is no timeline on when (or if) the Meta Verified feed will arrive on the Instagram app. Also, it remains to be seen whether it will display content from verified accounts a user follows or from other verified accounts as well.

Apart from that, Paluzzi tweeted that Instagram is also working on a new feature called live notes. The leaker has previously revealed various under-development Instagram features, including Meta Verified and Threads web interface before its launch.