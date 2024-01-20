Weekend PC Game Deals: A minimalist freebie to grab, sports to try out, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

To start things off, the Epic Games Store is offering another indie game to grab as part of its weekly giveaways. This week, the minimalist platformer LOVE is what anyone can grab for free and keep.

The 2014-released title offers a minimalistic platforming experience that has a focus on being challenging. Each level is formed from pixels using only three colors: black for the background, white for objects, and a different color for the platforms. While the difficulty can be high, the title lets players set up their own checkpoints.

The LOVE giveaway will last until January 25. On the same date, Zachtronics's puzzle game Infinifactory will become the next giveaway to drop in from the Epic Games Store.

Free Events

Only a single game is available to try out for free this weekend for us PC players.

EA is offering the latest entry in its soccer lineup of video games, which now sports the name EA SPORTS FC 24. Other than the name change, it touts better animations, women's football Ultimate Team support, and benefits from an enhanced Frostbite engine.

Big Deals

Before we get to the list, know that 4X genre fans can currently claim a copy of Amplitude Studios' Endless Legend for free as part of the studio's anniversary celebrations. Only a limited amount of copies are being given away, and you do need an account on the website to link to Steam and claim it.

Lastly, discounts from major publishers, indie devs, and more are raining down this weekend without many themed events. While certain Pals have taken over Steam this weekend, there are plenty of specials available to grab as well. Here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store has discounts on cheerful, action, and indie games this weekend, all without any DRM. Here are some highlights:

