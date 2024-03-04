Instagram will now let you edit your direct messages after you send them and more

Meta is putting in some long-requested features in its Instagram service today. They include a way to finally edit direct messages in the social network after you send them.

In a blog post, Meta announced that if you send a direct message to someone on Instagram and then find a typo, or perhaps you sent out a message that you thought better off afterward, you will now be able to edit them up to 15 minutes after they are sent. To edit them, just press and hold on the message in the app, and the dropdown menu should appear. Just press the "Edit" section to make changes to the DM.

In addition to editing DMs, you will be able to pin chats to the top of your message inbox. This can be helpful if you have both individual or group chats you want to keep up with, and you don't want to scroll down to find the latest messages in your inbox.

In order to pin a chat, just press and hold on it, or swipe left, and then press on the "pin" selection. You can pin up to three group or individual chats in your Instagram inbox. Of course, you can unpin any chat and replace it with another.

Another new feature will let you turn read receipts for messages either on or off. In this case you will have to go into your Instagram account settings, tap on the Messages and story replies selection, and then tap the Show read receipts option. You can then turn the toggle for read receipts on or off.

Instagram is also letting user save their favorite DM stickers by pressing and holding on them so they show up at the top. You will also be able to select stickers, GIFs, videos, photos, and voice messages for replies to DMs. You can press and hold on the message you wish to reply to and you should see those extra options.