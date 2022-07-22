Intel 16C/24T i7-13700K Raptor Lake bests AMD's 16C/32T Ryzen 5950X in leaked Geekbench

As we move into the end of July, two mega desktop CPU launches await us in the form of AMD's Ryzen 7000 (Zen 4) plus Socket AM5 platform, and Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S. As such, over the last couple of weeks or so, benchmark leaks and early reviews have become frequent occurrences.

Recently an early review of a purported Core i9-13900K was posted and the CPU, although very powerful, is seen consuming quite a lot of power when pushed. With that, the chip was also reaching 100°C even with a 360 AIO cooler.

However, as said above, Raptor Lake also has genuine performance to show for all that power draw. The latest leak comes in the form of a Geekbench 5 benchmark of the Core i7-13700K, which will be one performance tier below the 24 core 32 thread (24C/32T) Core i9-13900K.

The CPU tested here has put up 2,090 points in the single-core test and 16,542 points in the multi-core benchmark.

The score, especially the single-threaded one, is very impressive compared to AMD's Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and even the upcoming Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 parts could have a hard time keeping up. On the multi-threaded side though, it is a close call, though the numbers are still impressive nonetheless as the 13700K only features half the number big cores (P-cores) compared to a 16 core 5950X.

Here is how the Core i7-13700K Geekbench 5 score compares with 13900K and 13600K, as well as Ryzen 5000 parts. The percentage differences have been given taking the 8C/16T Ryzen 7 5800X as base:

CPU Cores/Threads GB 5 Single % diff GB 5 Multi % diff Core i9-13900K 8P+16e / 32T 2133 +27.7% 23701 +129.5% Core i7-13700K 8P+8e/ 24T 2090 +25.15% 16542 +60.17% Core i5-13600K 6P+8e/ 20T 1980 +18.56% 14425 +39.67% Ryzen 9 5950X 16C / 32T 1685 +9.0% 16506 +60.00% Ryzen 9 5900X 12C / 24T 1669 -1.0% 13954 +35.00% Ryzen 9 5800X 8C / 16T 1670 - 10328 -

The leaked benchmark also shows the i7-13700K running on an ASRock Z690 motherboard which recently received firmware support for the upcoming Raptor Lake-S family alongside Asus and MSI. Another noteworthy thing is the supposed use of DDR4 memory which is in line with a recent leak that suggested DDR4 DRAM support on Raptor Lake-S.

Source and image: Geekbench via Benchleaks (Twitter)