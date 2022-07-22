Deals too good to miss: AMD RX 6700 XT, RX 6600 XT, RX 6600, 6500 XT up to 25% off

If you are shopping around looking for a graphics card to put in your new system or upgrading an existing one, there are some good deals on AMD's Radeon graphics cards. The deals today come in the form of mainly MSI products, from both the Mech variant as well as the more premium Gaming variant. We start off with the most expensive and fastest card on the list and slowly wade our way down.

RX 6800 16GB: Performance faster than Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti but slower than RTX 3080 10GB model. 16GB VRAM beneficial for installing very high resolution texture packs, among others.

RX 6700 XT 12GB: Performance equivalent to RTX 3060 Ti but can do light 4K gaming with ultra textures due to the 12GB VRAM

RX 6600 XT 8GB / RX 6600 8GB: The RX 6600 XT is faster than RTX 3060 but much slower than RTX 3060 Ti (and much cheaper too). Meanwhile the RX 6600 gives around 80-90% performance of the RTX 3060. Currently the RX 6600 XT and the 6600 are the best value 1080p gaming GPUs as they tend to have the biggest percentage discounts.

RX 6500 XT 4GB: Generally not recommended at its $199 due to missing features like no encoding support and limited PCIe lanes. However this is a good deal as the price is well within our recommended price range that we recently made in our budget GPUs guide article.

