After ASRock and Asus, MSI outs BIOS updates for Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake support

Intel Raptor Lake-S, which is the 13th Gen desktop Core processors from the company, are rumored to be launching in October according to some reports. The company too is expected to reveal more details about the architecture at the upcoming Innovation event in September.

As such, motherboard vendor partners of Intel have also begun rolling out compatibility firmware for running the upcoming Raptor Lake-S CPUs on the current 600 series chipset motherboards. At the end of June, ASRock released the necessary firmware for Intel Z690, H670, B660 and H610 boards. Asus followed soon after and also released its firmware.

Today, MSI is the third vendor to join the list as it has as released the firmware necessary for running 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake-S chips on its 600 series boards. The list includes Z690, H670, B660 and H610.

You can view the full list of motherboards and corresponding firmware versions in the image below:

If you wish to update your motherboard BIOS, head over to the support page of your motherboard model where you should be able to locate the necessary update.

Note however that this is just a compatibility firmware and the motherboard vendors have warned against serious performance and stress testing using these updates.

