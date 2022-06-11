Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 25% on a perpetual license to Wondershare PDFelement Professional. Unlimited video hosting, seamless online payments, powerful marketing features and more! Everything you need to sell online courses in one platform.
Your PDF experience simplified!
Kiss PDF restrictions goodbye and streamline your workflow with this premium PDF editor. Wondershare's software is completely beginner-friendly but packs advanced tools to quickly make complicated changes to any document. Easily alter text & fonts, edit images, crop or insert pages, annotate paragraphs, and so much more with this program's intuitive interface. You can also create personalized PDF forms and protect sensitive PDF content with the help of PDFelement's comprehensive toolset. By switching from Adobe Acrobat to PDFelement, you'll cut costs by at least 60%, allowing you to produce great-looking PDF documents and forms quickly, affordably, and securely.
Edit
- Add text, images, shapes to PDFs
- Edit the elements by size, color, font
- Insert links to PDF and add watermark to your file
Convert
- Convert Word, Excel, PNG, JPG, & more to PDF or vice versa
- Batch convert to process multiple files simultaneously to save your time
- Convert files in high quality without changing format
Organize
- Merge, split, or rotate PDF pages
- Compress PDF to make it smaller
- Extract PDF pages
OCR
- Recognize text from scanned PDF & images
- Make scanned PDF editable & searchable
Annotate
- Add notes & text comments
- Highlight, underline, strike-out specific text
- Draw on PDF with different markup tools
Form
- Recognize & fill in PDF forms
- Create a fillable PDF with text fields, checkboxes, combo boxes, images, & more
Read
- Adjust page size & layout to have a better reading experience
- Easily switch between Light mode & Dark mode
Protect
- Add a password to make your PDF files secure
- Create a signature and eSign your documents
- Redact PDF to remove all sensitive information
Create
- Create PDF from images, Word documents, or any other files
- Start from scratch by creating a blank PDF page
Here's the deal:
A Perpetual license to Wondershare PDFelement Professional normally costs $159, but you can pick it up for just $119, which is a savings of $40 (25%) off. For terms, specs & license info, click the link below.
Get a Perpetual license to Wondershare PDFelement Professiona for just $119
