Intel 31.0.101.3430 driver brings XeSS improvements, RDR 2 crashfix

Alongside the Arc driver version 31.0.101.3430, Intel has simultaneously also released the drivers for its integrated graphics. While the Arc driver already supports the newer Xe LP-based integrated graphics found in the 11th and 12th Gen chips, Intel releases a separate package which bundles these alongside the legacy 31.0.101.2111 driver for older products from 6th Generation all the way up to the 10th Generation graphics. Hence all integrated graphics drivers are in one place.

The new 31.0.101.3430 WHQL driver brings XeSS improvements as well as a crashfix for Red Dead Redemption 2. Find the full changelog below:

NOTES: Intel® Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) stability improvements for Intel® Iris™ Xe Graphics. FIXED ISSUES: Red Dead Redemption 2* (Vulkan) may experience an application crash when performing an ALT+TAB to desktop. KNOWN ISSUES: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive* (DX9) may experience a game crash when changing shadow quality settings in game.

Destiny 2* may exhibit display signal loss or display flashing during gameplay when HDR is enabled.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin* may experience an application crash during gameplay.

An “Update driver” pop-up error message may be observed when launching Battlefield 1* after upgrading from 30.0.100.9955 or older drivers.

[12th Generation Intel Core Processors]: Lighting corruption may be observed in the Halo Infinite* (DX12) multiplayer menus. Grid Legends* (DX12) may experience lighting corruption when lighting quality is set to high in the games settings. CrossFire HD* (DX9) may experience an application crash when task switching during gameplay. Chorus* may experience an application crash in some interior areas of the game such as the ship hangar. Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Destiny 2* (DX11), CrossFire HD* (DX9), GRID Legends* (DX12) (on changing lighting quality to high) and F1 2020* (DX12) when HDR is enabled. Sniper Elite 5* (DX12) may experience a game crash or TDR with an error dialog pop-up message. Red Dead Redemption 2* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance when the game API is set to DirectX®12 with VSync enabled.

[11th and 12th Generation Intel Core Processors]: Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Gears 5* (DX12). A game crash or hang may occur when changing resolution in NBA 2K21* (DX12).

[11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics]: Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Elex* (DX11), MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries* (DX12), Strange Brigade* (DX12) and The Ascent* (DX12).



To download this combined 31.0.101.2111 and 31.0.101.3430 driver package, head over to Intel's official website at this link. Like mentioned above, the release is compatible with all Intel integrated graphics from the 6th Gen all the way up to the latest 12th Gen.