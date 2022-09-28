Intel's latest 31.0.101.3430 Arc driver does not support the new A770

Intel held its Innovation 2022 event last night where the company announced its Raptor Lake-S lineup that out-competes AMD price-wise. The company also launched its Arc A770 limited edition GPU which is the flagship Arc Alchemist graphics card. Intel claims performance parity with Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti and AMD's RX 6700 XT at a cheaper price point. Alongside these, the firm also revealed several other interesting technologies like Unison, pluggable co-package photonics, and more.

Sadly however, Intel's latest 31.0.101.3430 Arc WHQL driver does not support the new A770. The card is set to be available on a later date so we will probably see a driver supporting it closer to that.

In terms of what the driver brings, there is a new Arc Control with version 4765, XeSS improvements, and a ton of bug fixes. Find the full changelog below:

NOTES: The Intel® Arc™ 101.3430 BETA [sic] driver is bundled with the latest version of Intel® Arc™ Control 4765 to streamline installation experience, resulting in a larger driver package file size.

The Intel® Arc™ 101.3430 BETA [sic] driver is bundled with the latest version of Intel® Arc™ Control 4765 to streamline installation experience, resulting in a larger driver package file size. Intel® Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) stability improvements for Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics and Intel® Iris™ Xe Graphics. FIXED ISSUES: Total War: Warhammer III* (DX11) may exhibit color corruption on certain regions of the overworld map.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12) may exhibit lower than expected performance in the main menu.

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy* (DX12) may exhibit flickering texture corruption in certain areas

Horizon Zero Dawn* (DX12) may exhibit texture and color corruption on some terrain and skyboxes.

Overwatch* (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance within certain map environments

Metro Exodus* (DX11) may exhibit a CTD or application hang during gameplay.

Conqueror’s Blade* (DX11) may exhibit an application crash during game launch.

League of Legends* (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance when using the DX11 option in on some Intel® Arc™ A730M series graphics products.

Sniper Elite 5* (DX12) may experience an application crash on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations when Windows® “Graphics Performance Preference” option for the application is not set to “High Performance”.

Movies and TV* Application may experience a hang during HDR video playback and changing video to Fullscreen.

Blender* may exhibit OpenGL rendering errors with certain Intel® system configurations.

Some Intel® Arc™ A380 series graphics cards may intermittently reboot the system when resuming from S3 sleep. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL FIXED ISSUES: Recording with Arc Control Studio Capture and “In Stream” mode enabled may not save the output video file at the desired length.

Recording with Arc Control Studio Capture and “In Stream” mode enabled may not save the output video file at the desired length. Streaming with Arc Control Studio Capture and “In Stream” mode enabled may cause unexpected connection instability to the desired platform.

Some image types may not load when using Arc Control Camera “Background Replacement” option.

Arc Control may incorrectly be invoked during the login screen.

Arc Control may incorrectly close automatically when Arc Control is invoked, and system is left idle. KNOWN ISSUES: Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit an application crash when loading into the game with Ray-Traced Reflections enabled.

Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may experience shadow corruption when using FSR 2.0 upscaling.

Marvels’ Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit scene corruption when Ambient Occlusion is disabled or set to HBAO+

Battlefield 2042* (DX12) may exhibit an application crash when entering a multiplayer match.

Some Intel® Arc™ A380 series graphics product fans may continue running when the graphics card or system is idle. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

Arc Control may fail to correctly update. A workaround is to uninstall Arc Control from Add or Remove programs before updating.

Some applications may exhibit a transparent or blank window when CMAA is set to “Force ON” globally.

Some applications may exhibit pixel corruption when Sharpening Filter is enabled globally.

Opening Arc Control in some game titles with ALT+I during gameplay may not correctly appear.

Using Arc Control Studio Capture with “In Stream” mode enabled may not correctly record entire clip when under a 1080p resolution setting.

A 1440p resolution selection in Arc Control Studio Capture may be unavailable when the display native resolution is 4K.

Arc Control Studio Camera overlay position may not retain desired position and size after a system restart.

Hot-plugging peripheral devices such as cameras, microphones, or displays while Arc Control is open may cause Arc Control to become unresponsive.

Arc Control may not scale automatically when changing from a 1080p resolution to a 4K resolution.

Some Arc Control Telemetry metrics may not align with 3 rd party applications or built-in OS functions.

The Arc Control Studio Camera tab may take longer than expected responsiveness upon the first navigation.

Hot-plugging a secondary display with Arc Control invoked may cause Arc Control to be unresponsive.

Hot-plugging a display with Arc Control Studio Capture audio device set to display audio may cause an error when attempting to capture or broadcast. Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

The new Arc 31.0.101.3430 driver is compatible with all Xe architecture graphics. This includes Arc GPUs (except the A770, for now), Intel 11th Gen, 12th Gen and Iris Xe discrete graphics (DG1). To download the driver, head over to Intel's official website here.