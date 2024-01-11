Intel's latest Windows WHQL driver supports all 14th Gen CPUs, the new Price of Persia game

At CES 2024 this past week, Intel completed the unveiling of its 14th Gen Raptor Lake-S refresh (desktop) lineup with the release of its locked non-K lineup which performs fairly close to the unlocked K models while also not being super-power hungry. This includes the Core i9-14900, i7-14700, and more.

On the mobile front, Intel also released its 14th Gen HX SKUs and Core Series 1 U SKUs. The flagship HX part, Intel says, is even faster than AMD's Ryzen 9 7945X3D in most cases.

Today, with the latest Windows WHQL driver, versions 31.0.101.5085 and 31.0.101.5122, Intel has added support for these new processors. And in terms of game support, the driver is said to be optimized for the new Prince of Persia title The Lost Crown.

The full changelog is given below:

HIGHLIGHTS: Support for 14th Gen Intel ® Core™ S/HX-Series processors. GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown KNOWN ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: Alan Wake 2* (DX12) may exhibit white corruption on reflective surfaces when Transparency is set to Off. A workaround is to set Transparency to Low or High.

Dead by Daylight* (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Intel® Smooth Sync may not work as expected with certain DX11 games. Intel® Core™ Ultra with Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Diablo 4* (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection* (DX12) may experience application crash after loading into gameplay.

The Talos Principle 2* (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay with certain Upscaling Presets.

Autodesk Maya* may experience application crash while running SPECAPC* benchmark.

Blender* may experience application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel® Iris™ X e MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ Xe + Iris™ Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel® Core™ Processor (12th -14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online* (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files. The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP* when using an HDMI* display connection.

Arc Control Studio capture recording file may become corrupted when the mouse cursor is enabled during HDR capture.

Camera preview may turn off after the system goes into connected standby mode.

To download the latest Intel driver, versions 31.0.101.5085 and 31.0.101.5122, head over to this page on Intel's official website. The driver is compatible with Windows 10 20H2 (October 2020 update) and newer. It supports Intel 11th Gen and newer processors, as well as the DG1 (Iris Xe Max) discrete GPUs; essentially everything that's based on the Xe-LP architecture (Arc GPUs are Xe-HPG).