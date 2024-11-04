Download Paint 3D app now before it's gone from the Microsoft Store

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it is retiring the Paint 3D app. It will no longer receive updates or be available in the Microsoft Store starting November 4th. Microsoft updated the official 'Deprecated features for Windows client' list with the following message:

Paint 3D is deprecated and will be removed from the Microsoft Store on November 4, 2024. To view and edit 2D images, you can use Paint or Photos. For viewing 3D content, you can use 3D Viewer.

The Paint 3D app was first announced with high expectations as part of the Windows 10 Creators Update release. Despite having some innovative features for 3D creation, Paint 3D didn't catch much of consumers' attention.

After the initial release, Microsoft even had plans to replace the classic Paint app with the Paint 3D app. After receiving feedback from consumers that Paint 3D did not have all the features to replace the classic Paint app, Microsoft announced that both apps would coexist.

Along with Paint 3D, Microsoft also launched Remix 3D, a website for consumers to browse, distribute, and download 3D objects. Consumers could download 3D objects from the Remix 3D website inside the Paint 3D app and do further edits on them. In 2020, Microsoft discontinued the Remix 3D website and encouraged users to download their 3D creations.

Over the past few months, Microsoft has been regularly updating the classic Paint app with new improvements and features. Last month, Microsoft announced that the Paint app would be getting generative AI features such as Image Creator, Cocreator, and more.

Since today is November 4th, users who are still interested in the Paint 3D app should probably download the installer before Microsoft pulls it from the Microsoft Store. Existing installations of Paint 3D will continue to work. This marks the end of an era for Microsoft's foray into the 3D creation space with Paint 3D.