Microsoft shares full list of Windows Server 2025 supported CPUs, includes Pentium too

Microsoft earlier today announced the general availability of Windows Server 2025, alongside System Center 2025. As such, the company has also updated the list of supported CPUs to include the chips that are ready for the newest Server version.

These include Xeon Scalable Processors (SP) from 2nd Gen all the way up to the 5th Gen as well as Xeon 6 SP, and Xeon E and D SKUs. A couple of modern Pentium chips have been included as well. Over on the AMD side EPYC 7002, 7003, 8004, 9004, 9005 series, and more CPUs are included:

Windows Edition Intel Processors AMD Processors Hygon Processors Windows Server 2025 Second through Fifth Gen Xeon SP processors (x2xx, x3xx, x4xx, x5xx); Xeon 6 SP Processors (67xxE); Xeon E 23xx and 24xx; Xeon D 17xx, 18xx, 21xx, 27xx, 28xx; Pentium G7400 and G7400T AMD EPYC 7xx2, AMD EPYC 7xx3, AMD EPYC 4xx4, AMD EPYC 8xx4, AMD EPYC 9xx4, and AMD EPYC 9xx5 N/A

The company also notes that the list of supported CPUs given in the table above is only a prerequisite for system certification and does not determine support. From time to time, the list will be updated to include newer releases:

NOTE: The list of supported processors above does not in itself determine Microsoft support for Windows Server. The listing is a prerequisite for system certification. Only systems based on the above approved processors can be certified for Windows Server. Unless otherwise noted, Microsoft will continue to evaluate the processor list for a given OS release and update the list as new appropriate processors are available in market.

Microsoft has been testing compatible hardware and software for certification since May this year, and later in September, it provided an important update on the testing.

You can find the full list of CPUs at the links below:

You can find the support document here on Microsoft's official site.