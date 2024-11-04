Microsoft added many new Intel CPUs to Windows 10 LTSC which is supported until 2027

This week, Microsoft announced Windows Server 2025 general availability alongside System Center 2025. At the same time, the company also published a list of processors that have been validated for Server 2025; it contains a couple of modern Pentium chips too alongside the other typical server-based SKUs.
Speaking of which, Neowin noticed that Microsoft, back in September, had also added several new Intel SKUs to the supported CPU list for Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021. It includes Atom Amston Lake parts, Raptor Lake mobile, and Alder Lake N. The full list of new SKUs added is given below:
- Intel® Atom® x7203C
- Intel® Atom® x7211RE
- Intel® Atom® x7213RE
- Intel® Atom® x7405C
- Intel® Atom® x7433RE
- Intel® Atom® x7809C
- Intel® Atom® x7835RE
- Intel® Core™ 3 100HL
- Intel® Core™ 3 100U
- Intel® Core™ 3 100UL
- Intel® Core™ 5 120HL
- Intel® Core™ 5 120U
- Intel® Core™ 5 120UL
- Intel® Core™ 5 130HL
- Intel® Core™ 5 130UL
- Intel® Core™ 7 150HL
- Intel® Core™ 7 150U
- Intel® Core™ 7 150UL
- Intel® Core™ 7 160HL
- Intel® Core™ 7 160UL
- Intel® Core™ i3-1305U
- Intel® Core™ i3-13100
Intel® Core™ i3-13100F
Intel® Core™ i3-13100T
Intel® Core™ i3-1320PRE
Intel® Core™ i3-13300HRE
Intel® Core™ i5-1335U
Intel® Core™ i5-13400F
Intel® Core™i5-1340P
Intel® Core™ i5-13420H
Intel® Core™ i5-13450HX
Intel® Core™ i5-1345U
Intel® Core™ i5-13500H
Intel® Core™ i5-13500HX
Intel® Core™ i5-13505H
Intel® Core™ i5-1350P
Intel® Core™ i5-1350PRE
Intel® Core™ i5-13600H
Intel® Core™ i5-13600HRE
Intel® Core™ i5-13600HX
Intel® Core™ i5-13600KF
Intel® Core™ i7-1355U
Intel® Core™ i7-1360P
Intel® Core™ i7-1365U
Intel® Core™ i7-1366URE
Intel® Core™ i7-13620H
Intel® Core™ i7-13650HX
Intel® Core™ i7-13700
Intel® Core™ i7-13700F
Intel® Core™ i7-13700H
Intel® Core™ i7-13700HX
Intel® Core™ i7-13700K
Intel® Core™ i7-13700KF
Intel® Core™ i7-13700T
Intel® Core™ i7-13705H
Intel® Core™ i7-1370P
Intel® Core™ i7-1370PRE
Intel® Core™ i7-1375PRE
Intel® Core™ i7-13800H
Intel® Core™ i7-13800HRE
Intel® Core™ i7-13850HX
Intel® Core™ i9-13900F
Intel® Core™ i9-13900H
Intel® Core™ i9-13900HK
Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX
Intel® Core™ i9-13900KF
Intel® Core™ i9-13900KS
Intel® Core™ i9-13905H
Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX
Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX
Intel® Processor N95
The tech giant debuted Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 on November 16, 2021 (based on Windows 10 version 21H2), and its mainstream support ends on Jan 12, 2027.
For those not very familiar with Windows enterprise editions, the Windows Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC), formerly called LTSB or Long Term Servicing Branch, is essentially a specialized version of Windows designed for environments needing stability and minimal changes, such as medical equipment and industrial systems. It receives only security updates and bug fixes, with feature updates every three years or so, and is serviced for around five years via mainstream support and for around 10 years via extended support.
