Microsoft added many new Intel CPUs to Windows 10 LTSC which is supported until 2027

This week, Microsoft announced Windows Server 2025 general availability alongside System Center 2025. At the same time, the company also published a list of processors that have been validated for Server 2025; it contains a couple of modern Pentium chips too alongside the other typical server-based SKUs.

Speaking of which, Neowin noticed that Microsoft, back in September, had also added several new Intel SKUs to the supported CPU list for Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021. It includes Atom Amston Lake parts, Raptor Lake mobile, and Alder Lake N. The full list of new SKUs added is given below:

Intel® Atom® x7203C

Intel® Atom® x7211RE

Intel® Atom® x7213RE

Intel® Atom® x7405C

Intel® Atom® x7433RE

Intel® Atom® x7809C

Intel® Atom® x7835RE

Intel® Core™ 3 100HL

Intel® Core™ 3 100U

Intel® Core™ 3 100UL

Intel® Core™ 5 120HL

Intel® Core™ 5 120U

Intel® Core™ 5 120UL

Intel® Core™ 5 130HL

Intel® Core™ 5 130UL

Intel® Core™ 7 150HL

Intel® Core™ 7 150U

Intel® Core™ 7 150UL

Intel® Core™ 7 160HL

Intel® Core™ 7 160UL

Intel® Core™ i3-1305U

Intel® Core™ i3-13100

Intel® Core™ i3-13100F

Intel® Core™ i3-13100T

Intel® Core™ i3-1320PRE

Intel® Core™ i3-13300HRE

Intel® Core™ i5-1335U

Intel® Core™ i5-13400F

Intel® Core™i5-1340P

Intel® Core™ i5-13420H

Intel® Core™ i5-13450HX

Intel® Core™ i5-1345U

Intel® Core™ i5-13500H

Intel® Core™ i5-13500HX

Intel® Core™ i5-13505H

Intel® Core™ i5-1350P

Intel® Core™ i5-1350PRE

Intel® Core™ i5-13600H

Intel® Core™ i5-13600HRE

Intel® Core™ i5-13600HX

Intel® Core™ i5-13600KF

Intel® Core™ i7-1355U

Intel® Core™ i7-1360P

Intel® Core™ i7-1365U

Intel® Core™ i7-1366URE

Intel® Core™ i7-13620H

Intel® Core™ i7-13650HX

Intel® Core™ i7-13700

Intel® Core™ i7-13700F

Intel® Core™ i7-13700H

Intel® Core™ i7-13700HX

Intel® Core™ i7-13700K

Intel® Core™ i7-13700KF

Intel® Core™ i7-13700T

Intel® Core™ i7-13705H

Intel® Core™ i7-1370P

Intel® Core™ i7-1370PRE

Intel® Core™ i7-1375PRE

Intel® Core™ i7-13800H

Intel® Core™ i7-13800HRE

Intel® Core™ i7-13850HX

Intel® Core™ i9-13900F

Intel® Core™ i9-13900H

Intel® Core™ i9-13900HK

Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX

Intel® Core™ i9-13900KF

Intel® Core™ i9-13900KS

Intel® Core™ i9-13905H

Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX

Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX

Intel® Processor N95

The tech giant debuted Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 on November 16, 2021 (based on Windows 10 version 21H2), and its mainstream support ends on Jan 12, 2027.

For those not very familiar with Windows enterprise editions, the Windows Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC), formerly called LTSB or Long Term Servicing Branch, is essentially a specialized version of Windows designed for environments needing stability and minimal changes, such as medical equipment and industrial systems. It receives only security updates and bug fixes, with feature updates every three years or so, and is serviced for around five years via mainstream support and for around 10 years via extended support.