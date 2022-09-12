Halo head Bonnie Ross departs from 343 Industries

Long-time Halo developer 343 Industries is undergoing a major leadership shakeup as Bonnie Ross, the studio head and founder, departs from the company. Ross has been a part of Microsoft's gaming push since 1994, with her founding 343 Industries in 2007 to continue the Halo franchise following Bungie's split.

"While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update, I am letting you know I will be leaving 343 and attending to a family medical issue," Ross said in a statement delivered via Twitter. "I am incredibly proud of the work everyone at 343 industries has done with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series and so much more. It has been an honor to serve alongside the team for the last 15 years and be a part of a universe that I love."

As Windows Central reports, Microsoft has named current head of production and studio veteran Pierre Hintze as the new 343 Industries head. Two new senior lead positions have been named too, with Elizabeth Van Wyck overseeing business and operations while Bryan Koski becomes GM of Franchise.

The change in leadership arrives as the live service Halo Infinite continues its struggles. Following the latest delay, the title is currently on track to deliver its long-promised campaign co-op and Forge features in November with the Winter Update. However, plans for split-screen local play have been axed.