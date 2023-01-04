Intel releases new WHQL driver with support for the new 13th Gen chips and Alder Lake-N

Intel has released a new graphics driver with support for the new Intel chips launched early today. The driver, version 31.0.101.4032, is WHQL signed and adds support for the new 65W 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S desktop CPUs, as well as new Alder Lake-N parts, that were unveiled on behalf of CES 2023. Unlike the other Alder Lake and Raptor Lake variants, Alder Lake-N is made entirely out of E-cores and is not a hybrid design.

The new driver also fixes a few bugs but does still have plenty of open issues. You can view the full changelog below:

HIGHLIGHTS: Launch driver for 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Desktop Processors with Intel® UHD Graphics 730 (Codename Raptor Lake-S) Intel® Processor and Intel® Core™ i3 N-Series Processors with Intel® UHD Graphics (Codename Alder Lake-N)

FIXED ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Payday 2* (DX9) may exhibit flickering corruption on specific water surfaces.

God of War* (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance on first launch within the main game menu. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Battlefield 2042* (DX12) may exhibit color corruptions during gameplay.

Watch Dogs: Legion* (DX12) may experience application crash during gameplay.

Hitman 3* (DX12) may experience application crash while running benchmark.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla* (DX12) may exhibit visual corruptions while changing graphics settings. KNOWN ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Fortnite* (DX12) may experience application crash with High and Epic graphics settings. May need to set graphics settings to Medium with Nanite set to Off to mitigate application crash.

Diablo II: Resurrected* (DX12) may cause system instability or application crash.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide* (DX12) may experience application crash during character selection.

A Plague Tale: Requiem* (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay.

Conqueror’s Blade* (DX11) may experience corruption in benchmark mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12) may experience missing or corrupted shadows during the Submarine mission.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node. Intel® Iris™ Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ X e + Iris™ X e MAX devices. May need to reboot the system and re-install graphics driver for successful installation. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Dysterra* (DX12) may exhibit visual corruptions during gameplay.

Total War: Warhammer III* (DX11) may experience application crash while loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0* (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on certain buildings and floors during gameplay.

Conqueror's Blade* (DX12) may experience application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem* (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

Some applications may exhibit a transparent or blank window when CMAA is set to “Force ON” globally.

A 1440p resolution selection in Arc Control Studio Capture may be unavailable when the display native resolution is 4K.

Arc Control Studio Camera overlay position may not retain desired position and size after a system restart.

The Arc Control Studio Camera tab may take longer than expected responsiveness upon the first navigation.

Arc Control may report incorrect memory bandwidth value.

To download the new 31.0.101.4032 WHQL driver, head over to Intel's official website. The driver is compatible with all Xe-based graphics, which includes Arc discrete GPUs, DG1, as well as UHD 700-series integrated graphics.