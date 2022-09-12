Windows 11 Beta build 22622.598 (KB5017390) blocks uninstalling apps with dependencies

A few weeks back, Microsoft began flighting two separate of Windows 11 Preview builds for Insiders on the Beta channel for a staggered release. Today, the Redmond company has released an update with new builds 22621.598 and Build 22622.598 (KB5017390). The company writes on its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.598 and Build 22622.598 (KB5017390) to the Beta Channel. Build 22622.598 = New features rolling out.

Build 22621.598 = New features off by default.

Here are all the changes in the Beta builds 22621.598 and 22622.598:

Changes and Improvements in Build 22622.598 [Settings] For the time being, you will no longer be able to uninstall apps with inter-dependencies (e.g., Steam and gaming apps running on Steam) or repair Win32 apps under Settings > Apps > Installed apps. You will still be able to modify and uninstall Win32 apps without inter-dependencies.

Here are the fixes in Build 22622.598:

[File Explorer] Fixed an issue leading to a small set of Insiders with “launch folder windows in a separate process” not being able to launch File Explorer in the last two flights due to an explorer.exe crash.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t interact with the top part of File Explorer (with the address bar) when File Explorer was full screen (F11).

Fixed an issue where command bar items like copy, paste, and empty recycle bin may unexpectedly not be enabled when they should be.

Here are the fixes for BOTH Build 22621.598 and Build 22622.598:

We fixed an issue that creates a duplicate print queue. Because of this, the original print queue stops working.

We fixed an issue that affects Roaming User Profiles. After you sign in or sign out, some of your settings are not restored.

Finally, we have the known issues:

[General] [NEW] Clicking the network icon on the Lock screen does not work and will crash the Lock screen and may require you to reboot to login. After logging in, you can switch between wireless networks as needed.

You can find the official blog post here.