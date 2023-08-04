Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models expected to feature stacked camera sensor design

While the iPhone 15 series is due for a release later this year, some tidbits have dropped regarding Apple's flagships set to arrive in 2024. Two iPhone 16 Pro models will adopt a stacked CIS (CMOS Image Sensor) design, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The stacked CIS design allows the camera to capture more light, widen the dynamic range, and perform better in low-light conditions. Apple is already expected to use a stacked sensor design for the 48MP wide camera of two standard iPhone models, namely the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. Sony, which is supplying the high-end sensors, bumped its production capacity by 100-120% to meet Apple's demand.

Sony產能因iPhone 16將採更多堆疊設計CIS而持續緊張至2025，有利韋爾領先手機產業觸底並恢復成長與產品組合快速改善 / Sony’s capacity will remain tight until 2025 as iPhone 16 will adopt more stacked design CIS, which is beneficial for Will Semi to lead the smartphone sector to bottom… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 4, 2023

However, this comes at the cost of high-end CIS supply for Android brands. Kuo said that rival manufacturer Will Semi is likely to benefit from the situation as "Sony’s high-end CIS capacity will continue to be tight in 2024." As a result, Will Semi will obtain more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone brands.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to release sometime in the second half of 2024. While there are hopes of an under-display Face ID system, rumors suggest iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be fitted with bigger screens. The claim was supported by multiple sources and there are speculations that the additional space will be used for features like a periscope camera.

A recent report from Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan suggests iPhone 15's launch might get delayed until the fourth quarter. The iPhone 15 Pro models which are expected to feature solid-state buttons might come with a price hike.

Apple revealed its latest financial numbers as part of the Q3 2023 earnings results. The iPhone maker saw a slight dip in overall revenue but said its Services revenue reached an "all-time revenue record," adding that the number of paid subscriptions has crossed 1 billion. The company also saw customers save over $10 billion in its Apple Card high-yield savings account.