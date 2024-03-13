Summer Game Fest 2024 will try to make us forget about E3's cancelation on June 7

Technically we are still in winter for another few days, but it's already time to look ahead to early June. In the past, video game fans looked forward to getting a ton of news in early June from publishers and developers as they revealed them as part of the E3 trade show. Unfortunately, E3 was officially shut down late in 2023, despite efforts to bring it back to Los Angeles.

Now an event that started up a few years ago, Summer Game Fest, is shaping up to be a (kind of) E3 replacement. It started as a streaming-only event but has since expanded to also include a live event and has provided full announcements, release dates, and surprises for game fans

Today, it was officially announced that Summer Game Fest 2024 will be streaming to the world on Friday, June 7, starting at 2 pm Pacific time (5 pm Eastern time. It will last about two hours.

It's officially official: On Friday, June 7 @SummerGameFest streams live from @youtubetheater in LA at 2p PT / 5p ET / 9p GMT.



A two hour showcase of what's next in gaming.



People will be able to attend the event in person at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on that day as well. Attendees at last year's event got a chance to see Nicholas Cage make a surprise appearance as he promoted being included in a special Dead by Daylight in-game event.

Microsoft has also confirmed it will hold an Xbox Game Showcase event in early June as well, and it's likely it will be held a day or two after Summer Game Fest. We also expect to see other publisher game showcases around the same time frame as well (fingers crossed for Devolver Digital).

IGN announced plans to hold an event in downtown LA, called IGN Live, about a month ago, sometime in early June, as a possible E3 replacement. However, IGN has yet to offer any concrete details on this new event since that initial reveal.