KB5036567: Microsoft improved Windows 11 KB5035942 (Moment 5) compatibility and recovery

Microsoft began rolling out its Moment 5 feature update for Windows 11 initially at the end of February via a KB5034848 update. Microsoft labels such updates as Configuration Updates.

This past week, the update was made available to all Windows 11 users via KB5035942 as an optional update. However, we noticed several users online complaining about various issues installing the update as it would fail or the system would crash with a blue screen.

Regardless, Microsoft, as always, published a standalone package to improve the compatibility of KB5035942 by updating the Windows recovery. This WinRE (Windows Recovery Environment) update has been delivered via SafeOS update under KB5036567.

If you are having issues while installing KB5035942, it may be worth it to give this a shot.

Microsoft writes:

KB5036567: Compatibility update for installing and recovering Windows 11, version 22H2 and 23H2: March 26, 2024 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery features for Windows 11, version 22H2 and Windows 11, version 23H2.

In a Tech community blog post about Windows 10 Dynamic Updates, Microsoft explained Dynamic Updates in more detail regarding its various components and uses. These packages include fixes to Setup.exe binaries, SafeOS updates for Windows Recovery Environment, and more:

As soon as a Windows 10 feature update initiates, whether from media or a Windows Update service-connected environment, Dynamic Update is one of the first steps invoked. Windows 10 Setup reaches out to an Internet-facing URL hosted by Microsoft to fetch Dynamic Update content, then applies those updates to your OS installation media. Content acquired includes: Setup Updates : Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates.

: Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates. Safe OS Updates : Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE).

: Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE). Servicing Stack Updates : Fixes that are necessary to address the Windows 10 servicing stack issue and thus required to complete the feature update.

: Fixes that are necessary to address the Windows 10 servicing stack issue and thus required to complete the feature update. Latest Cumulative Update : Installs the latest cumulative quality update.

: Installs the latest cumulative quality update. Driver Updates: Latest version of applicable drivers that have already been published by manufacturers into Windows Update and specifically targeted for Dynamic Update. In addition to these updates, Dynamic Update will preserve Language Pack (LP) and Features on Demand (FODs) content during the upgrade process. These are not updates to LPs and FODs, but reacquisition to ensure the user has these elements present with the update completes.

The update is available from the Microsoft Update Catalog website at the following link: KB5036567.