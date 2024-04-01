Get the Razer DeathAdder V3 wired gaming mouse for a new all-time low price now

Razer was the first company to come up with the concept of creating a PC mouse specifically to fit the needs of hardcore PC gamers. Today, it's still among the best in making these kinds of mice. Right now, you get one of their premier wired mouse products for a new all-time low price.

The Razer DeathAdder V3 wired gaming mouse is currently priced at just $49.99 at Amazon. That's not only a new price low for the product, but it has a $20 discount from its $69.99 MSRP.

There is not a lot of flash with the Razer DeathAdder V3. It doesn't have RGB lighting or tons of different buttons. What it does have are some features made for pro PC gamers. They include a Focus Pro 30,000 DPI optical sensor for accuracy. It also has Razer's 8,000 Hz HyperPolling technology to cut down on lag in games, and a 0.125 ms click latency.

The two main buttons on the mouse uses Razer's optical switches with 0.2ms actuation for no double-clicking issues. The buttons are supposed to have a lifetime of up to 90 million clicks.

The design of the mouse is likely familiar to fans of Razer's previous DeathAdder mice products, but has been refined even more with the input of pro gamers. The design has been modified for the best possible feel when playing games. It's also extremely light at just 59g so its easy to move around. Razer says even the cable on this mouse has been made with "greater flexibility and minimal drag" in mind.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

